Marvel Studios pulled back the curtain on its most anticipated film in years as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans took the stage at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 16, to introduce Avengers: Doomsday, marking the franchise’s return after a seven-year gap.

The presentation, led by directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo alongside Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, culminated in the debut of the film’s first full trailer, offering a sweeping look at a story that promises to reshape the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The footage opens on a striking image featuring the metallic mask of Doctor Doom, played by Downey Jr. in a dramatic shift from his iconic role as Iron Man. His transformation into one of Marvel’s most formidable villains signals a darker chapter ahead, with Doom positioned as the central threat following the Infinity Saga’s Thanos era.

The trailer leans heavily into crossover spectacle. Brief glimpses show unexpected face-offs, including Gambit, played by Channing Tatum, clashing with Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), while Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) confronts Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Another standout moment teases a high-stakes battle between Doom and Thor, reprised by Chris Hemsworth.

Perhaps the most surprising reveal is the return of Evans as Steve Rogers. His reappearance is framed as a dramatic moment within the trailer, catching Thor off guard and hinting at deeper narrative twists tied to the film’s multiverse elements.

Marvel had previously released a series of cryptic teaser clips over the winter, which the Russo brothers later described not as traditional marketing but as “stories” and “clues.” The CinemaCon footage appears to connect those fragments into a broader, more cohesive narrative.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on Dec. 18, with a follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars, already in development.