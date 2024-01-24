RDJ worked on ‘Iron Man’ films because of these superstars

Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. revealed that he was inspired to play Tony Stark/Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after watching the success of Johnny Depp and Keanu Reeves.

Robert Downey Jr. made his Hollywood debut in Pound. However, his career soared to new heights when he played the billionaire superhero in the standalone 2008 film named after his character.

He returned to play the character in ‘The Incredible Hulk,’ ‘Iron Man 2,’ ‘The Avengers,’ ‘Iron Man 3,’ ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron,’ ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming,’ ‘Avengers: Infinity War‘ and ‘Avengers: Endgame.’

Robert Downey Jr. revealed in an interview with Esquire that he took on the role of the Marvel character after watching Keanu Reeves and Johnny Depp thrive in the ‘Matrix‘ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘ franchises respectively.

“I originally pursued Iron Man because I had seen Keanu Reeves and Johnny Depp succeed with their own film franchises, and I wanted my son to see his dad in that kind of a movie,” he was quoted saying in a report.

He added, “I’m also proud of the fact that I’m a leading man who can do major blockbusters and be that Harrison Ford kind of guy. It’s not a bad place to be.”

He said working on Marvel projects changed his life and his financial and professional status underwent a “revolution.”

“Everything changed on the Monday morning after the opening weekend for Iron Man in 2008. My economic and professional status underwent a complete revolution, and I’ve tried to understand how that works and make sure I maintain that stature and momentum,” he said.

