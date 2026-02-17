Robert Duvall Net Worth: How the Iconic Actor Built His Fortune

Robert Duvall became one of the industry’s most respected actors with decades in Hollywood. Fans have been curious about Robert Duvall’s net worth following his passing at age 95.

Born into a military family, Robert Duvall credited his parents for guiding him toward acting. He briefly served in the army before moving to New York City, where he immersed himself in theater and developed close friendships with Gene Hackman, James Caan, and Dustin Hoffman. It was during these formative years that Duvall shaped his direct, unpretentious approach to acting.

Early Career and Hollywood Paychecks

Duvall first gained attention with The Godfather. He earned $36,000 for the film, slightly more than co-star Al Pacino at the time. By the third movie, his salary had jumped to $1 million, reflecting his growing importance in Hollywood.

Robert Duvall’s Net Worth

At the time of his death, Robert Duvall’s net worth is estimated at around $70 million. Much of it came from his film and television work, but Duvall also boosted his earnings through Butcher’s Run Films, his production company founded in 1992. The company gave him more control over projects and allowed him to work on independent films.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, he appeared in acclaimed movies including The Apostle (which he wrote and directed), A Civil Action, Open Range, and Crazy Heart. Robert’s Emmy-winning performance in Lonesome Dove also added to his reputation and income.

Robert Duvall’s net worth wasn’t only about money as the legendary actor with his wife, Luciana, supported causes such as the Robert Duvall Children’s Fund and Pro Mujer, which helps women in Latin America.

By the end of his life, Robert Duvall’s net worth reflected a long, steady career. Beyond the $70 million fortune, it showed his independence, artistic control, and commitment to giving back, leaving a lasting legacy in Hollywood and beyond.