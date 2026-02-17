Robert Duvall, iconic Hollywood actor known for The Godfather and Tender Mercies, passes away

Hollywood legend Robert Duvall, the versatile actor whose career spanned decades and whose performances in classics like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now left an indelible mark on Hollywood, died on Sunday at the age of 95.

His wife Luciana confirmed he passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family and love.

Duvall first drew attention in 1962 with his role as Boo Radley in To Kill a Mockingbird. Though he had no dialogue and appeared in only a handful of scenes, his portrayal of the town recluse captivated audiences, transforming Boo from a shadowy figure into one of quiet kindness and subtle emotion. That early performance set the tone for a career built on nuance and depth.

Born into a military family, Robert Duvall credited his parents for guiding him toward acting. He briefly served in the army before moving to New York City, where he immersed himself in theater and developed close friendships with Gene Hackman, James Caan, and Dustin Hoffman. It was during these formative years that Duvall shaped his direct, unpretentious approach to acting.

Over the years, Robert Duvall built a resume of unforgettable characters. He appeared in Bullitt, True Grit, and MASH*, originating the role of Major Frank Burns. His portrayal of Tom Hagen, the calm and measured Corleone family lawyer in The Godfather, cemented his status as one of cinema’s most reliable character actors.

In 1979, Duvall earned Oscar nominations for playing military figures in The Great Santini and Apocalypse Now. In the latter, he embodied Lieutenant Colonel Kilgore, delivering one of the film’s most enduring lines and capturing the charisma and danger of wartime command.

He won the Academy Award for Tender Mercies in 1983, portraying a recovering alcoholic country singer. Robert Duvall later wrote, produced, directed, and starred in The Apostle (1997), earning another Oscar nomination.

Across more than 90 films, Robert Duvall brought humanity to soldiers, cops, and cowboys alike. Even in traditionally tough roles, his characters carried vulnerability and depth, leaving an enduring legacy as one of America’s finest actors.