Robert Irwin discusses the challenges of dating as a public figure

Australian conservationalist and TV personality Robert Irwin has opened up about the challenges of dating as a public figure. He also said that he wants to keep his private life to himself.

In an interview with the New York Times, the Dancing With the Stars contestant admitted that dating as a public figure is “so challenging to navigate.”

He further unveiled, “I never change what I say, what I do, who I am one bit, wherever I am,” adding that he has “no persona to hide behind”. He also told “It’s just me, and I stand by who I am”.

He further stated that he wanted to keep his dating life private.

“Holy moly, that’s so challenging to navigate,” said the TV star, particularly when “anything you do will be on TikTok the next day.”

Recently, in an interview with E! News, Robert shared what he’s looking for in a partner.

“I love to surround myself with people that are kind, that are positive and are up for an adventure,” he said. “Because at the end of the day, I feel so grateful that every single day for me is an adventure.”

“I’m traveling all corners of the world, I’ve got my mission for wildlife conservation, I get to do some pretty cool things. I feel very grateful, and I would be honored, I would love to share that with someone special,” he added.