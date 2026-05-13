Robert Irwin Survives Harrowing "Death Roll" by 14-Foot Crocodile Named Jimmy Fallon

Robert Irwin, son of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, recently shared a heart-stopping experience on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

He revealed that a 14-foot crocodile, affectionately named Jimmy Fallon, “death rolled” him during a research expedition in Australia.

The incident left Irwin pinned underwater with around 700 pounds of pressure on top of him, his arm hanging out, and wondering what to do next.

How the Crocodile Death Roll Happened

Robert Irwin shared the harrowing details during his appearance on The Tonight Show. According to his account, he jumped onto the back of the 14-foot crocodile named Jimmy Fallon during field research work. What happened next was pure danger. The crocodile immediately death-rolled him, a defensive technique where the reptile spins rapidly underwater or on land to overpower prey.

Irwin vividly described being pinned underneath the massive animal with 700 pounds of force on top of him. His arm hung out from under the crocodile. In that terrifying moment, stuck beneath one of nature’s deadliest predators, Irwin thought carefully about his next move. The situation was extremely dangerous and every second counted for survival.

Luckily, the crocodile rolled back, allowing Irwin to escape unharmed. This daring encounter highlights Irwin’s commitment to wildlife conservation, following in his father’s footsteps.

Steve Irwin, who passed away in 2006, was known for his bravery and passion for protecting animals.

Irwin’s story has gone viral, showcasing his calm and quick thinking in the face of danger. As a conservationist, he continues to educate people about the importance of respecting and protecting wildlife.