Robert Irwin survives terrifying on-air scare during filming

Australian conservationist and TV personality, and the son of Steve Irwin, Robert Irwin, suffered a terrifying on-air scare after “almost dying.”

The 21-year-old wildlife conservationist revealed he “couldn’t breathe” when a piece of confetti got stuck in his throat during Dancing With the Stars.

Robert accidentally inhaled a piece of shiny confetti at the end of his team dance during Tuesday night’s episode.

Whilst sharing his experience with Entertainment Tonight, he said, “I almost died tonight,”.

“I choked on a piece of confetti after the team dance. I went over to my dance partner, Witney and signalled I couldn’t breathe. Then I just went, ‘Ugh!’ and it popped out! I’m not even kidding!”

Notably, the frightening moment happened shortly after Robert and his professional partner, 32-year-old Witney Carson, wowed the judges with their fierce Paso Doble to Icky Thump by The White Stripes for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Night.

Their intense routine earned them an impressive 38 points from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough.

Despite the high score, Robert admitted it was his toughest week yet, struggling to channel anger for the fiery performance.

“Witney told me, ‘Just get angry with it.’ I’ve never been angry in my life!” he laughed.

Thankfully, the star recovered quickly and praised Witney for her support, saying, “Our trust is insane. This partnership is stronger than ever.”

How long has ‘Dancing With the Stars’ been running?

Dancing With the Stars has aired a total of 34 seasons so far.

The long-running dance competition returned with its 34th season on September 16, 2025, airing simultaneously on ABC and Disney+.

The latest season continues to pair celebrities with professional dancers as they compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy through themed performances and live audience votes.