Robert Irwin's Heart-Stopping Encounter with a 317kg Crocodile

Robert Irwin, son of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, recently shared a thrilling and terrifying experience with a massive crocodile named Jimmy Fallon.

The 22-year-old conservationist and Dancing with the Stars contestant recalled being “death-rolled” by the 14-foot, 317kg crocodile while researching ways to better conserve wild crocodiles in Australia.

“I jumped onto him, I kid you not, 14 feet of crocodile… death-rolls me,” Robert said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

“So I’m stuck underneath him with my arm hanging out, I’ve got probably 700 pounds on top of me, and I’m just like, ‘What do I do?'”

Robert’s quick thinking and knowledge of crocodile behavior, passed down from his father, helped him survive the ordeal. “The way you do that — my dad came up with this — is that you actually have to jump on them,” he explained.

This isn’t Robert’s first close call with a crocodile. He’s been following in his father’s footsteps, working with crocodiles and other wildlife at Australia Zoo.

Robert’s passion for conservation and wildlife preservation is evident in his work, and he’s carrying on his father’s legacy with pride.