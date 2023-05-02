Robert Pattinson plays serial killer in upcoming Netflix film

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson caught the serial killer ‘The Riddler’ while being the DC Comics superhero ‘The Batman’ and now he will play a mass murderer in the upcoming Netflix movie ‘Average Height, Average Build’.

In ‘Average Height, Average Build‘, Robert Pattinson’s character hires a political lobbyist, played by the ‘Man of Steel‘ star Amy Adams, to change the law so that he can commit murder more readily. He tries to stop a retired police officer from following his trail because he won’t give up on the killings.

It is to be noted Robert Pattinson is playing darker roles following the ‘Twilight‘ film series. He was praised for his sublime performances in ‘The Batman‘, ‘The Lighthouse‘, ‘The Devil All The Time‘ and ‘Tenet‘.

The ‘Iron Man‘ actor Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker, Danielle Deadwyler and Dan Matteucci are also in ‘Average Height, Average Build‘.

Adam McKay has written and directed the upcoming flick. He is returning to Netflix after the tremendous success of his film ‘Don’t Look Up‘.

