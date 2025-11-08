Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Lawrence reveal Hollywood stories in Vanity Fair lie detector segment

In a recent lie detector segment with Vanity Fair, actors Robert Patterson and Jennifer Lawrence looked back on their early experience in Hollywood, sharing insights about their ties to the iconic Twilight franchise.

During the segment, the two actors answered a range of questions while being attached to a polygraph. They also shared candid insights and humorous anecdotes from their careers.

Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she had her Twilight audition, which ultimately went to Kristen Stewart.

When she was asked if she regretted having taken the part, Lawrence laughed and replied that she did not. She emphasised how the experience was just one of many steps in her career’s journey.

Pattinson gained fame for his portrayal of Edward Cullen and discussed his willingness to revisit the franchise.

“Oh yeah, for sure,” he said when asked if he would return for another Twilight movie, noting that he enjoys taking roles younger actors might not typically get.

His comments provided insight into his views related to today’s franchise running, years after its release.

For fans of Twilight, the conversation provided a nostalgic look back at the franchise while also hinting at potential future opportunities within the beloved series.