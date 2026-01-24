Robert Pattinson opens up about his 'very strange' body odor as kid

Robert Pattinson is opening up about an unusual personal detail from his past!

In a new interview with GQ, the 39-year-old actor reflected on how his natural body odor has changed over the years while discussing his role as a brand ambassador for Dior Homme Intense.

When asked about a 2020 interview in which he joked that people told him he smelled like a crayon, Pattinson confirmed the claim was completely accurate.

“My body chemistry has changed. It’s very strange,” he said. “But I 100% used to smell exactly like a crayon.”

The Twilight star elaborated that the scent phase came after an even stronger period earlier in his life.

“Before that, it was quite a kind of vicious, vicious scent,” the Twilight star said. “And then something, I think, when it became crayon-y, it was like something died. I guess the seven-year cycle…. Maybe I was smelling of crayons when one self died, and when a new self was born, it was less scented.”

Pattinson also suggested that his distinctive body trait may have been passed down to his daughter, whom he shares with fiancée Suki Waterhouse. The couple welcomed their first child in March 2024 and have not publicly revealed her name.

“I remember people used to be like, ‘Oh, don’t you like the smell of babies, but I thought they were just smelling the baby powder. But then I had a baby, and I was like ‘my baby smells incredible,’” he told Vogue in an interview published in January 2025.