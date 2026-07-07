Robert Pattinson reacts to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding gift distribution

Robert Pattinson candidly joked about his absence from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding.

During his interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet of The Odyssey premiere, Pattinson gave a candid reaction when he learned that guests received a range of prizes during the wedding celebrations. He further mentioned, “They were giving away lots of stuff? What did I get?”

Guests at the wedding reportedly had the chance to win prizes including Cartier watches, Chanel and Dior handbags, and a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle. Attendees also received personalised keepsakes, including an ivory lace-trimmed handkerchief embroidered with the couple’s “TT” monogram, their wedding date and venue. The handkerchief also featured the lyric, “So it’s gonna be forever…”, from Swift’s song “Blank Space”.

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Waterhouse, who previously supported Swift on selected dates of The Eras Tour, attended the wedding with singer-songwriter King Princess, whose real name is Mikaela Straus, and another friend.

Before arriving at Madison Square Garden, the group shared photographs from a stop at a local bodega. Although the actor could not attend, his fiancée, Suki Waterhouse, was among the reported 1,000 guests at the event.