Robert Pattinson confesses to a bizarre coincidence whenever he signs a contract with Tom Holland.

During an interview with Empire, Pattinson joked and noted, “I always end up doing these slithery things with Tom, and I don’t know why”.

He was referring to his role as Antinous, one of Penelope’s most persistent suitors during Odysseus’ long absence, whose interactions with Holland’s Telemachus are far from friendly. He also stated, “I mean, he’s just the worst stepfather you could have. This was just a fun part to play: ‘I just want to be your daddy. I want to be your daddy. That’s all I want!”

In The Odyssey, Holland plays Telemachus, the son of Matt Damon’s Odysseus and Anne Hathaway’s Penelope, while Pattinson portrays Antinous, one of the film’s primary antagonists.

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He also spoke about working with Pattinson again and called him “unmatched,” “an absolute legend,” and someone who is “really dependable” in scenes. Anne Hathaway similarly praised Pattinson’s versatility, describing him as “electric” and comparing working with him to “working with lightning.”

The actor, who stars as Antinous in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming The Odyssey, recently joked in an interview that he always ends up playing unsettling characters opposite Holland, no matter the project. It marks the pair’s third collaboration after The Lost City of Z (2016) and The Devil All the Time (2020).