Robert Pattinson reveals reason for signing consecutive movies

Robert Pattinson, the star of Twilight, has had a busy 2026 alongside several consecutive major picture releases as he back in April starred in the A24-backed love movie The Drama.

The 40-year-old star made a comeback to theaters on Friday with a mega movie titled The Odyssey, which was helmed by Oscar winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan and included an amazing ensemble cast that comprising Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Matt Damon, and Zendaya.

In December, Robert Pattinson’s third sequel will be released, playing a villain in the movie with co-star Timothee Chalamet.

However, the actor came up with the secret that what motivated him to sign so many consecutive films.

Robert Pattinson acknowledged that he continued signing other films because he was so sick of waiting for The Batman Part II.

The actor disclosed the fact, commenting, “I’m like, ‘Well, I’ll do another movie in between.’ And then I ended up doing fucking a lot of movies.”

The Mickey 17 star continued, remarking, “I started out as young Batman and I’m going to be old Batman by the sequel.”

The most recent reports suggested that although Batman II has officially begun production, the was originally scheduled to be released in October 2027, has been postponed till February 2028.