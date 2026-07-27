Robert Pattinson has playfully revived the long-running Team Edward vs. Team Jacob debate by comparing his latest role in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey to Taylor Lautner’s character in the Twilight saga.

Speaking to MTV U.K. at the London premiere of The Odyssey earlier this month, Pattinson was asked what it was like playing a character audiences are not expected to root for. With a smile, the actor quipped, “It’s kind of like Jacob in Twilight.”

Pattinson famously portrayed vampire Edward Cullen in the blockbuster Twilight film series, while Lautner played werewolf Jacob Black.

The franchise, based on Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling novels, centred on a love triangle between Edward, Jacob and Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, sparking years of fan debate over which suitor Bella should choose.

Drawing another parallel between the two stories, Pattinson joked that The Odyssey also revolves around a difficult romantic choice.

“What The Odyssey is about – Penelope just can’t make her mind up between the two guys, and I’m just trying to help her make a decision,” he said. “It’s like, it’s fine. He’s dead, get over it.”

In Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, Pattinson plays Antinous, one of the arrogant suitors competing for the hand of Queen Penelope, portrayed by Anne Hathaway, while her husband Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, struggles to return home after spending 10 years away following the Trojan War.

The star-studded cast also includes Zendaya, John Leguizamo, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron.