Robert Pattinson shares honest views about Twilight

Robert Pattinson is talking candidly about his experience filming the Twilight series. Based on Stephenie Meyer’s novels, the Twilight saga remains one of the most well-known media franchises in history. While Robert rose to global fame playing the vampire Edward Cullen alongside Kristen Stewart, the actor has recently opened up about the complexities of the role.

Although the character of Edward gave Robert his big break at age 22, he was careful to maintain his own identity. Regarding the pressures of the franchise, he stated, “I really enjoyed making the movies, but then there was such a huge marketing push behind it as well.”

Robert Pattinson explained that he felt the need to distance himself from the role and his media image for the sake of both his career and his personal well-being. “I didn’t want to get my personal identity caught up in that, so I tried to push forward my individuality a little, and that kind of stuck with me,” he said.

Since then, the Twilight series has not been the sole focus of the actor’s career. In addition to his major role in The Drama opposite Zendaya, he has continued to reinvent himself through diverse projects and critically acclaimed performances.