Robert Pattinson shares update on The Batman: Part II script

Robert Pattinson confirmed that The Batman: Part II is “taking some big swings”.

The 39-year-old actor, who is also starring alongside Zendaya in the new movie The Drama, will be back as the caped hero and his billionaire alter ego Bruce Wayne in the upcoming superhero sequel.

In a hint at what the viewers can expect from the movie, Pattinson told Deadline, “The script is extraordinary. I think it’s gonna be a really, really special movie and very, very different, even from the last one.” He added, “I was really, like, ‘Oh wow! OK!’ It’s gonna be interesting to see it come out. It’s taking some big swings”.

Co-writer Mattson Tomlin, who penned the script with Matt Reeves, teased that the blockbuster would offer a “new and dangerous” story for Pattinson’s Dark Knight.

On X, he wrote, “We worked exceptionally hard to tell a story worthy of the character. Something that feels new and dangerous.”

Tomlin further added, “The bar couldn’t be higher. Looking forward to people seeing it and being able to talk about it at length. Can’t begin to describe what this film means to me”.

As well as Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader, The Batman: Part II will see the return of Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Lieutenant James ‘Jim’ Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Farrell previously teased that The Batman: Part II would be “deeper” and “scarier” than its 2022 predecessor, even if his role in the film would be reduced.

He told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve got an even smaller role in this one. But I’m OK with that … I’ve read the script, from start to finish, and I can’t say much about it.” Farrell assured, “But it’s deeper, scarier, the stakes are bigger. I’m really excited to see it”. It is pertinent to mention that the Robert Pattinson starrer, The Batman: Part II, will be released on October 1, 2027.