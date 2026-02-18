Robert Pattinson stuns in blond wig and lace top for photoshoot with Zendaya

Robert Pattinson has stunned his fans with a dramatic transformation in a bold new photo shoot with Zendaya, created for the latest cover story of Interview magazine.

The 39-year-old actor swapped his signature dark hair for a blond curly wig and wore an ivory spaghetti-strap lace top paired with burgundy trousers, embracing an androgynous, early-2000s club aesthetic. His red lipstick was intentionally smeared beyond his lips, adding to the shoot’s avant-garde edge.

Zendaya, 29, matched the surreal mood with a long blond wig styled in low pigtails and striking red lips. In the cover image, the Emmy-winning actress clings to Pattinson’s back, wrapping her arms and leg around him as he stares deadpan into the camera.

Photographed by Nadia Lee Cohen and styled by Zendaya’s longtime collaborator Law Roach with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg, the editorial leans into theatrical, gender-bending visuals.

One image shows the costars in coordinated suits, while another captures Pattinson standing over Zendaya in a stylized pose. A separate shot reveals Zendaya in a lace white dress with exaggerated ruffled cuffs and a plunging neckline, her makeup emphasizing rosy cheeks and bold mascara.

The striking imagery arrives as the actors promote a busy year of collaborations.

Pattinson and Zendaya are set to appear together in The Drama, as well as upcoming installments of Dune and The Odyssey. The Drama is scheduled to hit theaters on April 6.