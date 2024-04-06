Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse release first picture of their child

English actor Suki Waterhouse, who recently welcomed her first child with fiance, Robert Pattinson, posted the first picture of their baby on social media.

Hollywood heartthrob Robert Pattinson, 37, best known for playing vampire Edward Cullen in the ‘Twilight’ film series, and his longtime girlfriend, English actor Suki Waterhouse, 32, who became first-time parents recently, unveiled the very first picture of the celebrity kid, via the latter’s Instagram handle.

Taking to her account on the social site on Friday, Waterhouse posted the first picture of herself after becoming a mother. In the shared Polaroid, captioned with, “Welcome to the world angel,” and a red heart emoji, she is seen holding her child (gender not revealed) carefully in her arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suki Waterhouse (@sukiwaterhouse)

Millions of social users, including the Hollywood fraternity liked the post and extended heartfelt wishes to the newborn baby and the proud parents.

Notably, the birth of their first child was reported last week, when the actors were spotted taking a walk in Los Angeles, pushing a pink stroller. Pattinson and Waterhouse have been together since mid-2018. The couple got engaged towards the end of 2023, after being in a relationship for over five years.

The ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ actor announced her first pregnancy with Pattinson in November last year, during her performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

