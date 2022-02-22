Robert Pattinson talks his ‘worst day’ of ‘The Batman’ filming

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson opened up on his ‘worst day’ of the shoot while filming for ‘The Batman’ when director Matt Reeves asked for over 40 takes for a scene.

Ahead of the release of the movie on March 4, Batman aka Robert Pattinson talked about the struggles actors have to go through while essaying a superhero character, at a QnA event.

Pattinson recalled a moment of him ‘ridiculously overacting’ and yet the director couldn’t feel a single expression due to the famous ‘Batman’ mask. “I’d say, ‘Come take a look, Rob.’ He’d go, ‘Oh, you can’t see my eyes”, added Reeves.

“That was maybe the worst day of the whole shoot, because I really, genuinely thought it was you that was wrong,” the actor remarked.

“And then I was like, ‘How can we be doing 40 takes?’ And then you’re like, ‘Just come and look at it.’ And I was looking at it and I go, ‘Wow, I just look like — there’s nothing.”

Furthermore, speaking on the costume struggle, Robert Pattinson added, “I went into that audition, you have the whole concept of how you want to play it. But you put on the suit and it’s just everything goes out the window. And you can’t do anything, and you’re just pouring sweat.”

The superhero film, based on the DC Comics character, is slated to release next month. Helmed by Matt Reeves, the movie will star Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, and Colin Farrell in lead roles.

The trailer of The Batman movie was released last month and got millions of views across social media platforms such as Twitter and YouTube.

