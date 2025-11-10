Robert Pattinson's fun moment with Jennifer Lawrence at movie promotion

Actor Robert Pattinson, currently in a long-term relationship with Suki Waterhouse, recently found himself in a playful situation during a promotional event for their new movie, Die My Love.

The duo appeared on the Vanity Fair set to participate in a lie detector test game, while they exchanged rapid-fire questions.

During the game, Jennifer Lawrence, known for her teasing demeanour, asked Pattinson a series of questions, including whether she resembled a German model, Claudia Schiffer. He responded affirmatively. However, the mood diverted the mood when Lawrence asked, “Am I the prettiest woman you have ever seen?”

Pattinson was taken aback, looking around before exclaiming, “Ahhh”. The polygraph examiner then revealed Pattinson’s answer was “deceptive”, leading Lawrence to react in disbelief, saying, “Wow! Thank you for not just saying no”.

The pair shared a laugh and continued the test, maintaining their playful banter throughout. Fans on social media chimed in, noting that while Lawrence is undeniably attractive, Suki Waterhouse has clearly influenced Pattinson well.

Earlier, Pattinson and Waterhouse have been together since 2018 and are reportedly very much in love.