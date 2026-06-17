Robert Thurman passed away at the age of 84

Uma Thurman’s father, Robert Thurman, known for his contributions as a Buddhist academic and author, passed away at the age of 84.

The 56-year-old actress’s father’s death was announced in an obituary released by Tibet House US, a cultural center he helped establish. In an Instagram post, the statement posted, “We are deeply saddened to announce that Robert A.F. Thurman @bob__thurman, prominent American Buddhist scholar, co-founder of Tibet House US, author and translator whose teachings shaped countless lives, died Tuesday morning, June 16, in Woodstock, New York”.

Uma’s family has humbly requested privacy as they navigate the devastating loss of Robert. The obituary also featured the mantra, “Om Mani Padme Hum,” which translates to “the jewel in the lotus.”

In addition to Uma Thurman, Robert Thurman is survived by his four other children: Mipam Thurman, 48, Ganden Thurman, 58, Taya Thurman, 66, and Dechen Thurman, 53.

Born on August 3, 1941, in New York City, Robert earned a place on TIME’s list of the 25 Most Influential Americans in 1997. In 1987, he founded Tibet House US, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and preserving Tibetan culture.