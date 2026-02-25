Robin Hood renewed for Season 2

The news that MGM+ has greenlit Robin Hood for a second season is exciting for fans. The popular series, which stars Jack Patten, Lauren McQueen, and Sean Bean, has been “one of MGM+’s all-time best first-season performers,” according to the network. The series is produced by Lionsgate Television and showrun by John Glenn.

In the upcoming season, the plot will expand beyond Sherwood and Nottingham to the perilous courts of England, France, and Rome, transforming the outlaw uprising into a struggle for the kingdom’s survival. As the Angevin Empire threatens to tear itself apart, Marian (Lauren McQueen) and Robin (Jack Patten) are drawn into the orbit of royal courts, where they are compelled to navigate Norman power to ensure the Saxons’ survival.

While the core leads are expected to return, it should be noted that the full cast list for Season 2 has not yet been officially announced. According to Deadline, Michael Wright, the head of MGM+, spoke about the show’s success:

“Robin Hood quickly became one of our top-performing original series of all time, and the response from our audiences both in the U.S. and abroad has been exceptional. We’re thrilled to continue this epic adventure for a second season. John Glenn, Jonathan English, and the entire creative team have reimagined this legendary tale with remarkable depth and authenticity, and we can’t wait to see where they take us next.”