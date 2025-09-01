Robin Wright confesses to co-parenting regret with ex-husband Sean Penn

Emmy-nominated actor Robin Wright, who shares her two children with her second ex-husband, Sean Penn, has confessed to a ‘huge regret’ she has as a parent.

In a new interview with a foreign publication, Robin Wright, who was married to actor-filmmaker Sean Penn for 14 years, admits that she regrets not being strict enough with their children, Dylan, 34, and Hopper, 32, while he used to be away to focus on his career.

“I have a huge regret as a mother and have experienced the fallout of this regret for many years with my kids,” she said. “I wasn’t hard enough on them.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

“Every day if the phone rings, you’re like, ‘Is he alive? Is she alive?’ I went through that for so many years with both of them,” Wright added about Dylan, a rebellious kid while growing up, and Hopper, who had battled crystal meth addiction. However, maintained that both the star kids are ‘in a really good place now’.

According to the ‘Princess Bride’ actor, Penn’s sternness would help, but “He was gone so much of the time. He’d come back and be the policeman, and then he’d leave me with the residue. Then I would soften the blow.”