Robin Wright recalls filming for 'Wonder Woman' at 50

Emmy-nominated actor Robin Wright, who essayed Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman‘s mentor General Antiope, in DC’s female superhero film, recalls shooting the warrior role at the age of 50.

In a new virtual interview with a foreign publication, Robin Wright reminisced about playing Amazonian army’s General Antiope, the mentor of Gal Gadot’s titular Diana Prince in DC Comics’ ‘Wonder Woman’ (2017), the same year when she turned 50, and believed that she was in the ‘best shape of her life’.

As Wright confessed that the movie had as ‘huge’ emotional impact on her as the viewers, she shared, “We all trained weeks before we started shooting every day of the week. We went to weight training, and the diet was insane.”

“We had to ingest like 3,500 calories of food a day, so you’re constantly doing smoothies in between your three meals. We had martial arts training and horse training, being able to ride a horse and pull a bow and arrow,” she detailed. “It was full on.”

‘The Princess Bride’ star also mentioned, “I was in the best shape of my life, and I turned 50 on that movie. I was like, god – I’ll never be in that kind of shape again. It was amazing.”

Notably, besides Wright, Gadot-led ‘Wonder Woman’, helmed by Patty Jenkins, featured an ensemble cast, including Chris Pine, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen and Elena Anaya, among others.

The title opened to critical acclaim from viewers, for visuals, direction, performance and action sequences, in addition to the cultural significance; however, the climax drew some criticism. Yet it went on to become one of the biggest box office hits of the year.