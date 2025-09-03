Robin Wright leaves U.S. to settle in U.K.
- By Web Desk -
- Sep 03, 2025 -
- 230 words -
- Estimated reading time 2 min
Emmy-nominated actor Robin Wright has joined the long list of Hollywood stars who have left the U.S. in recent times to settle in another country.
Thrice-divorced actor Robin Wright, 59, who has been dating British-Australian architect Henry Smith for almost a year, moved to the U.K. several years ago, after spending more than four decades of her life in California.
In a new interview with a foreign publication, Wright finally spilt the reason behind her relocation, saying, “America is a s–tshow.”
“I love being in this country. There’s a freedom of self here,” she said about life in the U.K. “People are so kind. They’re living.”
“They’re not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That’s most of America. Everything’s rush, competition and speed. Everyone’s building a huge house and I’m just done with all that,” explained the ‘Princess Bride’ actor. “I love the quiet. And I’ve met my person. Finally.”
“I’m seen and loved for who I am. It’s so relaxing,” Wright added.
Also Read: Robin Wright confesses to co-parenting regret with ex-husband Sean Penn
Notably, Wright, who was previously married to actors Dane Witherspoon and Sean Penn, and YSL executive Clément Giraudet, first met Smith at a pub last year. The actor called her new beau a ‘sweetheart’ and an absolutely ‘good, decent adult’.
Comments (0)