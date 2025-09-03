Robin Wright leaves U.S. to settle in U.K.

Emmy-nominated actor Robin Wright has joined the long list of Hollywood stars who have left the U.S. in recent times to settle in another country.

Thrice-divorced actor Robin Wright, 59, who has been dating British-Australian architect Henry Smith for almost a year, moved to the U.K. several years ago, after spending more than four decades of her life in California.

“I’m seen and loved for who I am. It’s so relaxing,” Wright added.

Notably, Wright, who was previously married to actors Dane Witherspoon and Sean Penn, and YSL executive Clément Giraudet, first met Smith at a pub last year. The actor called her new beau a ‘sweetheart’ and an absolutely ‘good, decent adult’.