Robin Wright addresses possibility of 'Princess Bride' sequel

Emmy-nominated actor Robin Wright discusses the possibility of a sequel to her cult hit ‘The Princess Bride’, after nearly four decades.

Veteran actor Robin Wright, who played Buttercup, aka in Rob Reiner’s comedy fairytale 38 years ago, brushed off any possibility of the sequel, joking that the cast would likely star in wheelchairs after all these years.

In a new interview, Wright revealed that the cast of the cult flick reunited on a Zoom call to celebrate the three-decade mark of ‘The Princess Bride’, when some of them shared, “We’ve been asked if we’ll do a sequel.”

“Well, a lot of us are going to be in a wheelchair,” she recalls telling them jokingly.

“So no, no, that will never happen,” she affirmed.

Based on William Goldman’s fantasy romance novel of the same name, ‘The Princess Bride’, which co-stars Wright with Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Christopher Guest, Wallace Shawn, Andre the Giant, Peter Falk and Billy Crystal, was helmed by Rob Reiner.

The film, which first opened to widespread critical acclaim, yet modest box office success in 1987, has gained a cult status over time, and is considered to be one of the greatest films of the decade, as well as of the Emmy winner’s career.