Robinhood film featuring Hugh Jackman releases first trailer

In the first trailer for the new thriller The Death of Robin Hood, Hugh Jackman—the legendary Wolverine—gives another adored hero the “Logan treatment.” According to the video released by A24, the classic legend of Robin Hood was a falsehood.

Michael Sarnoski (A Quiet Place: Day One, Pig) is the writer and director of this gloomy retelling of the traditional folktale. The sight of a bearded Hugh Jackman in the trailer is a far cry from the image of Robin Hood as a merry rogue who robs from the rich to give to the needy.

Alexander Black of Lyrical Media co-produces the film alongside Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett of Ryder Picture Company. Jackman, Sarnoski, Jon Rosenberg, Natalia Sellers, and Rama Gottumukkala serve as executive producers. The cast is rounded out by Jodie Comer, Murray Bartlett, Bill Skarsgård, and Noah Jupe.

“There’s an old quote about Robin that sort of says he’s this murderous bandit who the common folk have decided to glorify,” Sarnoski has previously said. “And I wanted to examine someone who was going through that in their lifetime and trying to grapple with the role of storytelling and their actual identity.”

The Death of Robin Hood is scheduled to be released in theatres by A24 later this year, though an exact release date has not yet been announced.