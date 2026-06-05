Robinson takes five wickets as New Zealand all out for 113

Ollie Robinson celebrated a five-wicket haul on his return to England duty as New Zealand were dismissed for just 113 on the second day of the first Test at Lord’s on Friday.

The Sussex pace bowler, playing his first Test in more than two years, produced a triple-wicket maiden on Thursday during a sensational return of 4-10 in six overs as New Zealand slumped to 61-6 at stumps.

And he wrapped up the innings on Friday by bowling last man Matt Henry for a duck to leave New Zealand 27 runs behind England’s first-innings 140 all out.

Robinson finished with Test-best figures of 5-39 in 10.1 overs — his fourth five-wicket haul.

England debutant Emilio Gay (24 not out) and fellow left-hander Ben Duckett then shared an attractive opening stand of 52 in the 150th Test at Lord’s.

But Duckett fell for 33 shortly before lunch when he flashed outside off stump against Will O’Rourke and was caught in the gully by Glenn Phillips.

Jacob Bethell held firm to leave England 72-1 in their second innings at the interval — an overall lead of 99 runs in this first of a three-match series.

After an astonishing opening day on which 16 wickets fell, New Zealand were looking to all-rounder Phillips, 31 not out overnight, to boost their total.

But he had added just three runs to his score when fast bowler Josh Tongue (3-40) knocked over his off stump.

The tourists’ collapse continued when Tongue bowled Nathan Smith, playing no stroke for 15.

Tailender Kyle Jamieson, who had taken 5-62 on Thursday, then smashed Tongue straight back over the bowler’s head for six.

And when Robinson dropped short, the towering Jamieson pulled him for two sixes in successive balls.

Gus Atkinson then had O’Rourke edging to Harry Brook in the slips before Robinson wrapped up the innings in style.

Jamieson’s 38 not out was the top score of a dismal New Zealand innings that finished inside 30 overs.