Roblox SMILES codes for July 2026: Working promo codes and how to redeem

The trending Roblox horror-survival experience SMILES continues to captivate millions of players looking for an adrenaline rush—and extra in-game perks. To help you survive longer and unlock exclusive cosmetics, the developers periodically release active promo codes that offer free tokens, extra lives, and unique player skins.

Here is the complete list of verified, working Roblox SMILES codes for July 2026, alongside a step-by-step guide on how to redeem them before they expire.

Active Roblox SMILES Codes – July 2026

Here are the codes you can redeem in Roblox SMILES this month:

SMILE2026 gets you 500 In-Game Tokens.

SUMMERREWARDS gives 2x Revive Tickets + 250 Tokens.

100KLIKES unlocks an Exclusive Custom Smile Mask.

SURVIVEJULY rewards 300 Tokens.

All 4 codes are active right now for July 2026, so grab them before they expire.

Expired Roblox SMILES Codes

The following codes have recently expired and can no longer be redeemed:

SMILESRELEASE

HORROR2025

FREETOKENS50

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox SMILES

Redeeming codes in SMILES is quick and straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your rewards in-game:

Launch SMILES on the Roblox app or web browser. Once in the main lobby, locate and click the Settings / Twitter Bird Icon on the left side of your screen. A code redemption box will pop up. Carefully type or paste your code into the “Enter Code Here” text area. Hit the Redeem button to claim your free items immediately.

How to Get More Roblox SMILES Codes

To stay updated on the latest codes, join the developer’s official Roblox Group, follow their official social media channels, or join the game’s public Discord server. Developers typically drop new codes when the game hits major player milestones, launches seasonal events, or releases major content patches.