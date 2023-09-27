Rocket explosion claims seven lives in katcha area of Kandhkot

KANDHKOT: A rocket explosion in a house in katcha area of Kandhkot district claimed seven lives and injured six others, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“A rocket exploded at a house in Shah Ali Sabzoi village in katcha area leaving seven people dead including four children,” local police said. “Six others were injured in the incident,” police said without elaborating details of the explosion.

The injured were transferred to hospitals. The incident has caused a wave of panic and harassment in the area.

SSP Kashmore district Rohail Khoso has said that the rocket shell was in the affected house. “Children hurled it in the stove resulting in deadly blast,” district police chief said.

“Police has cordoned off the village and conducting a search operation,” police officer said.

The family members of deceased and injured protested outside the hospital over absence of doctors in the medical facility.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Maqbool Baqar while taking notice of the rocket launcher blast in katcha area of Kandhkot, has summoned report from the IG Police.

“How the rocket shell reached in Sabzoi Goth. If a consignment of arms was being smuggled in katcha area,” Caretaker CM questioned the police chief.

“Are there facilitators of bandits in the village,” he further questioned. “How the rocket exploded, claiming loss of several lives,” the CM further questioned.

“I want a detailed report of the incident,” Justice Baqar directed the Sindh Police chief.

The Sindh government has decided to launch a law enforcement operation in katcha areas (riverine forests) along the Indus River in upper Sindh districts to curb bandit gangs and other outlaws involved in rampant kidnapping for ransom and other crimes in the region.

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar last Friday okayed a comprehensive joint operation by Pakistan Army and Sindh Rangers’ against dacoits in the katcha area of Sukkur and Larkana divisions.