Rockstar confirms GTA 6 release details alongside new cover art

Rockstar Games unveiled the official cover artwork for Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) on June 18. The image prominently features the two main characters, Lucia and Jason, standing together in a dynamic pose that highlights their partnership.

Jason is seen pointing his gun forward, while Lucia is prepared for action, holding her own firearm and a briefcase. Above them, a helicopter zooms by, a nod to a design element that Rockstar has incorporated into nearly every major cover since the release of Grand Theft Auto III 25 years ago.

The rest of the scene is wonderfully detailed without being overly cluttered. A police boat glides across the water below, while palm trees and the Vice City skyline rise in the distance beneath a vast sky.

This design beautifully connects the main characters with environmental storytelling, reminiscent of the well-known series.

Various small details are scattered throughout this artwork. A motorcycle is performing a trick in one area, while a police car is parked in another.

In one corner, there’s an alligator next to a speedboat carrying a flamingo, and it’s not even on land. Additionally, a woman is wearing a necklace that says “siempre.”

The game features cameos by Boobie Ike, a prominent real estate billionaire and club owner, and Raul Bautista, a Vice City veteran with extensive experience in heists.

GTA 6 will be available for pre-order on June 25 through the PlayStation Store, Xbox digital marketplaces, and select retailers. Pricing information for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S models will be revealed at that time.

The most anticipated video game is set to release on Nov. 19, bringing back Vice City, but this time it is set in the fictional state of Leonida. The official description describes this setting as “the darkest side of the sunniest place in America,” accompanied by the tagline “Only in Leonida.”

Lucia and Jason start with a simple heist, but things quickly escalate as they find themselves caught up in a much larger conspiracy with far greater stakes.