Rockstar Games confirms data breach after ShinyHunters hacker group threats

An experienced hacking group has claimed to have infiltrated Rockstar Games’ cloud servers, and the game publisher has confirmed a “third-party data breach.” The hacker group, known as ShinyHunters, has a history of targeting major companies, including Microsoft, Google, and Ticketmaster.

They posted a message on their website, giving a final warning to Rockstar to “pay or leak.” This hack was initially reported by Hackread and Cybersec Guru.

ShinyHunters did not specify which Rockstar data it accessed, only stating that the company had until April 14 to reach out or that the group would leak the compromised information, which would lead to “several annoying (digital) problems.”

Rockstar Games confirmed the breach to Kotaku, explaining that “a limited amount of non-material company information was accessed in connection with a third-party data breach,” and that the incident had “no impact on our organization or our players.”

Previously, Rockstar was hit by a major hack in 2022 that led to the leak of extensive gameplay footage and assets for Grand Theft Auto VI. Following that hack, one of the 18-year-old members of the Lapsus$ group responsible for the leak was sentenced to “indefinite hospitalization.”