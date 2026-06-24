Rockstar Games sets pre-order date for Grand Theft Auto VI

The wait is over! Rockstar Games has officially revealed when you’ll be able to throw your money at them for Grand Theft Auto VI. Pre-orders will be live at midnight local time on Tuesday, June 25, 2026.

After months of speculation, leaks, and the reveal of the long-awaited trailer and cover art, Rockstar confirmed the official release date of November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Pre-Order Launch and Official Launch Date Announced

Rockstar made the announcement via X (formerly Twitter) and Rockstar Newswire on June 18th, confirming months of retailer speculation. Along with the confirmation, they debuted the game’s official cover art. The statement was brief: “Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI will officially begin on June 25 on digital storefronts and at other select retailers”. The reveal also gave us the solid release date of November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Price of Shenanigans: $79.99 Standard, $99.99 Ultimate Edition

While Rockstar didn’t post the exact pricing details on their social media platforms, Business Wire revealed that Grand Theft Auto VI will come with a price tag of $79.99 for the Standard Edition.

For those wanting the full experience and all the shiny toys, the Grand Theft Auto VI: Ultimate Edition will set you back $99.99, and includes exclusive in-game vehicles, weapons, apparel, hairstyles, locations, and even tattoos. It seems Rockstar is going for a premium price point this time around.

FNAC Portugal had some previously leaked listings that pointed towards 89.99, 119.99, and 199.99 euro options (roughly $90, $138, and $229) suggesting we might see Standard, Deluxe/Special, and Collector’s Editions, though retailers’ placeholders often differ from official releases.

All pre-orders made before November 20, 2026, will be treated to the Vintage Vice City Pack, a bundle of items reminiscent of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and its iconic protagonist, Tommy Vercetti. As a little bonus, digital pre-orders will also net you one free month of GTA+.

Pre-Ordering and Pre-Loading your GTA VI

So, how exactly do you pre-order?

For the digital version, you’ll be able to snag it from the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store starting on June 25th. If you prefer the tangible good old days and want a physical copy, select retailers will offer a box that contains a download code.

These physical boxes will start shipping out on November 12, 2026, to allow for pre-loading, giving you access on release day without delay.

Digital pre-downloads will kick off on November 12th as well, so you’ll have your game ready to go as soon as it’s unleashed upon the world. In the meantime, the Rockstar Games team recommends that you “wishlist the title now to get notified when pre-orders go live.”

Welcome to Leonida: Jason, Lucia, and the modern Vice City

The striking new cover art, revealed by Rockstar, prominently features the game’s two protagonists, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, in a vibrant setting inspired by modern-day Florida. This fictional state, Leonida, incorporates a stylish, contemporary take on the iconicVice City, complete with sleek sports cars, buzzing motorcycles, a hovering helicopter, a swift speedboat, and a decidedly feisty-looking alligator, continuing Rockstar’s classic panel-style cover art tradition. “Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them,” the developers teased.

“But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves… In the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida.”

It sounds like it’s going to be a tale of survival and conspiracy with a strong romantic undercurrent.

Platforms and no PC at launch

Currently, Grand Theft Auto VI is slated to release on November 19, 2026, exclusively on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. As of now, there’s no official announcement regarding a PC version, and Take-Two Interactive, the parent company, has previously stated that they consider their core GTA audience to be primarily on consoles. While a PC release is not out of the question for the future, don’t expect it to be part of the initial launch.