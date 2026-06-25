Rockstar locks in GTA 6 pre-order date, pricing, and launch details

It’s finally happening. Rockstar Games confirmed that Grand Theft Auto VI pre-orders begin June 25, 2026, at midnight local time worldwide, ending years of speculation.

Release Date: November 19, 2026

After two delays, GTA 6 launches November 19, 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar says “no indications that the game will face another delay”. A PC version is expected late 2027 or mid-2028.

Pre-loads start November 12, 2026, giving players a full week to download.

Price & Editions: $79.99 Standard, $99.99 Ultimate

Take-Two confirmed Standard Edition at $79.99 and Ultimate Edition at $99.99. GTA 6 is only the second game to launch at $80, following Mario Kart World.

Standard Edition includes:

Full game + Vintage Vice City Pack pre-order bonus

Ultimate Edition adds:

Exclusive vehicles: ’95 Grotti Cheetah, Shitzu Squalo, ’67 Vapid Dominator Buggy

Premium weapons: Hawk and Little Morgan Revolvers, personalized side arms

Exclusive shops: Rideout Customs, Sara’s Unisex Salon, Electric Fang Tattoo

Outfits, hairstyles, and the Classic Car Collection

The boxed “physical” copy contains a download code, not a disc.

Pre-Order Bonuses: Vintage Vice City Pack + Free GTA+

All pre-orders before November 20, 2026 get the Vintage Vice City Pack, inspired by Vice City’s neon past. It includes:

’55 Vapid Stanier car

Tommy Vercetti-style Palm Tree camo for weapons

Vintage outfits and hairstyles for Jason and Lucia

Digital pre-orders on PlayStation Store also get a free month of GTA+, redeemable for GTA Online and classic Rockstar titles.

Story & Setting: Meet Jason and Lucia

GTA 6 follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a criminal couple in the state of Leonida, a Florida-inspired map anchored by a reimagined Vice City. Rockstar calls it “the biggest and most immersive evolution of the series yet”.

Where to Pre-Order

Pre-orders are live on PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Rockstar Store, Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, and Walmart. Rockstar is using a regional midnight rollout — already live in New Zealand.

Trailer 3 Coming?

Rockstar replied to comments on Trailer 2: “Consider us busy. June 25”. Both GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 got new trailers on pre-order day, fueling speculation Trailer 3 could drop this week.