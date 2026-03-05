Rockstar pulls GTA 6 from store after surprise leak: Here’s why

The anticipation for the release of Grand Theft Auto VI has been heightened after Rockstar Games took down the new information that was added to the PlayStation Store after it was leaked.

The change was immediately noticed after a dataminer found the backend title IDs that Rockstar Games had been working on for the much-awaited release of the game.

Rockstar GTA 6 ID leaks

Last week, a renowned dataminer known as PlayStationSize revealed that Take-Two Interactive and Rockstar Games added two title IDs for the release of GTA VI to the PlayStation Store’s backend.

The GTA 6 IDs, PPSA01547_00 and PPSA29660_00, were found through backend tracking that dataminers have been using to track the PlayStation Store’s updates.

This leak has given rise to a few rumours among the gamers. Some gamers have speculated that these two IDs could belong to the different versions of the game, a normal version and deluxe version.

Another speculation that has come up among the gamers is that this update could be referring to the pre-orders of the game, which could be available soon for the gamers.

However, the dataminer and a developer from PlayStation have already dismissed speculations of multiple versions of the game.

Immediately after the leak of the information gained traction in the gaming community, another leaker, @yAmethxst, reported that the two IDs had been deleted from the system.

According to reports, a small number of gamers had already taken advantage of the exploit to add Grand Theft Auto VI to their PS profiles, making it seem like they had already played the unreleased game.

The removal of the two IDs by Rockstar seems to be a move by the company to prevent the exploitation of the information. Gamers who added the game to their profiles reported that it had been deleted from their profiles. However, there was no action taken against the accounts.