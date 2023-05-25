‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ first look is out!

The first look of the lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from the much-anticipated ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’ is out now.

Makers dropped the highly-awaited character posters of the Bollywood A-listers Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from their delayed title, ‘Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani’ on Thursday morning.

In the first look, Singh as Rocky Kathuria is ‘Yaaron ka yaar aur dilon ka dildaar’, while his queen, Rani Chatterjee (Bhatt) is ‘here to steal hearts’.

“It’s Rocky & Rani’s world & you’re about to live in it,” the makers welcomed the audiences.

As for the team, the seasoned filmmaker Karan Johar is back in the director’s chair after several years to helm the romantic comedy flick, while the story is co-penned by Ishita Moitra (Four More Shots Please!), Shashank Khaitan (Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania) and Sumit Roy.

Dharma Productions of Karan Johar and his mother Hiroo Yash Johar bankrolled the project.

The ensemble supporting cast of the film includes Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Amrita Puri.

After being delayed twice, the film is finally slated to hit theatres on July 28.