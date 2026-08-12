Rod Stewart takes break from touring following heart surgery

Rock legend Rod Stewart has canceled his upcoming tour dates after undergoing a successful coronary stent procedure.

The 81-year-old singer underwent the routine heart procedure and is now recovering at home, according to a statement from his representative on Tuesday, August 11. Doctors are reportedly pleased with his recovery, and Stewart has returned to his normal daily activities.

Rock legend Rod Stewart has canceled his upcoming tour dates after undergoing a successful coronary stent procedure.

The 81-year-old singer underwent the routine heart procedure and is now recovering at home, according to a statement from his representative on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Doctors are reportedly pleased with his recovery, and Stewart has returned to his normal daily activities.

Stewart – who is currently on his One Last Time tour – had been scheduled to perform through September 3. His upcoming schedule also included six Las Vegas residency performances in late August, along with additional shows in North America and Mexico.

The singer assured fans that he is recovering well following the procedure.

“I’m already feeling better and very much on the mend,” Stewart said in a statement. “I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me.”

He added that he was “deeply disappointed” to miss the shows and apologized to his fans, while expressing his hope of returning to the stage once he has fully recovered.

The announcement comes just days after Stewart postponed his Cincinnati concert because of what was initially described as an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention. He subsequently canceled his scheduled Tuesday performance in Cleveland as well.