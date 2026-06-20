Rodman’s blonde era begins at World Cup 2026

Trinity Rodman stole the pregame spotlight at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 19, debuting a striking blonde bob while bringing out the game ball for the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 2-0 victory over Australia. The 24-year-old Washington Spirit and USWNT forward swapped her signature long, colorful styles for a chic, chin-length cut, marking her latest bold hair transformation.

The World Cup Moment: Game Ball Duty and a New Look

Rodman walked onto the pitch at Kansas City Stadium before the USA vs Australia Group Stage match, which the U.S. won 2-0. Fans immediately noticed her sleek blonde bob, a major shift from the pink braids she wore during the 2024 Paris Olympics and the red, purple, and gray streaks she sported in the 2024 NWSL playoffs. The new look caught stadium lights and social media attention as photos and video went viral.

Hair History: From Rapunzel Pink to Olympic Gold to World Cup Blonde

Rodman has become known for headline-making hair. In July 2024, she rocked Rapunzel-length pink braids at the Paris Olympics, a nod to mentor Megan Rapinoe. After winning gold, she posted an Instagram Story chopping off the pink braids herself, writing: “Me to my pink hair: Your work is done here”. She’s also worn sandy brown with golden strands, platinum blonde, fiery red, and purple-gray streaks during the NWSL season.

Like her father, NBA legend Dennis Rodman, she isn’t afraid to use hair as self-expression. The blonde bob is her shortest style yet on an international stage.

Why the Buzz: Rodman’s Rising Star Power During Men’s World Cup

Though not on the USMNT roster, Rodman is one of the faces of American soccer. Adidas featured her in its flagship “Backyard Legends” World Cup 2026 ad alongside Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, and Timothée Chalamet, calling out her “place in American soccer today”. She’s also fronting campaigns for State Farm, Sam’s Club, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Dove Men+Care during the tournament.

The Athletic noted that Rodman, Sophia Wilson, and Mallory Swanson “perform in front of American audiences every week,” creating unique fan connection during a men’s World Cup on home soil.

What’s Next: USWNT Build to 2027, NWSL Spotlight

Rodman, 24, became the youngest-ever NWSL draftee at 18 and won NWSL Rookie of the Year + a championship in 2021. She scored in the 2024 Olympic quarterfinal vs Japan and helped the U.S. win gold in Paris. She’s now part of the USWNT core building toward the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

She told NBC LX on June 18 that she’s watching the men’s team closely and is “amped” for the World Cup atmosphere in the U.S.