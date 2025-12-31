Rodri returns as Manchester City seek ninth straight win

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is fit to return following a hamstring injury as they look to keep up the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal at Sunderland on Thursday, City manager Pep Guardiola said.

Winger Jeremy Doku, out for nearly three weeks with a leg injury, may also feature as City seek their ninth straight win in all competitions, Guardiola told reporters on Wednesday.

“Rodri has come back. Maybe he can play a few minutes. We need it desperately. Doku, maybe,” said Guardiola, whose team trail Arsenal by five points.

John Stones and Oscar Bobb are not yet fit to return.

“We had seven or eight injured players and two at the Africa Cup of Nations. Five players injured are coming back a little bit, so in terms of squad we are not in our best right now but in terms of points we are better than last season,” Guardiola said.

City beat Sunderland 3-0 at home this month, but the manager warned against taking the seventh-placed side lightly.

“They are tough. The crowd is always, I remember my first season going there, unbelievable,” Guardiola said.

“They have beaten Newcastle United. Arsenal, Aston Villa could not win there so they are tough but we at the same time are ready.”