Rodri to Real Madrid: Here is what we know so far

Is Real Madrid and Rodri’s story finally getting somewhere? Here is what we know so far about the highly-anticipated transfer this summer.

Following Rodri’s FIFA World Cup triumph with Spain this year, rumours have started circulating that his dream of joining Real Madrid would come true this summer.

Several Spanish outlets also reported on the potential move this summer.

However, there’s still no green light from president Florentino Pérez to proceed with the move.

According to renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, it all depends on the Real president, and nothing has changed at this stage.

🚨 Rodri dreams of Real Madrid but there’s still no green light from Florentino Pérez to proceed with the move. All depends on Real president and nothing has changed at this stage. 🩵 Man City new contract proposal remains valid as #MCFC still hope to get it done. 🎥… pic.twitter.com/F4OkgdQl9u — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2026

In fact, he reported that a new Manchester City contract proposal remains valid for the FIFA World Cup Golden Ball winner, and the club is still hopeful to get it done.

The development was also confirmed by the Spanish outlet as, stating that his style of play doesn’t align with the formation new coach Jose Mourinho is going for.

It also denied the report that the club has already aligned itself with the financial demands Rodri is seeking for a future contract that would bring his spell at Manchester City to an end.

“Madrid have no interest in becoming part of that conversation. Spain’s triumph, orchestrated by the influential midfielder, has reignited a debate many believed had already been settled. Yet, according to figures within the club, there remains little substance behind the rumors,” as reported.

Moreover, the club officials grew frustrated by the repeated use of Madrid’s name despite there being no contact between the parties.

Sources indicate that Madrid executives even reached out to their counterparts at City to deny the alleged discussions.

Mourinho’s Madrid is currently moving toward a different footballing model, one that is less possession-oriented and less dependent on the kind of cerebral, controlling midfield presence Rodri provides.

That said, the club continues to hold the Spain international in the highest regard.