Roger Federer shares royal box moment with Pippa, Carole

The Middleton family is making their official sartorial mark on the courts. Just days after the Princess of Wales re-entered the public spotlight with her first public appearance in months, her sister, Pippa Middleton Matthews, and mother, Carole Middleton, stepped out together at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

The mother-daughter duo looked every inch a fashion power duo as they settled into the Royal Box on Centre Court for Day Eight of the championship, which was held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Pippa Middleton’s Heatwave Chic Dressed for the balmy British heatwave, Pippa was the picture of summer sartorial perfection.

She wowed in a V-neck midi dress with a bold scarlet floral print, created by eco-friendly British fashion brand Reformation. The style in question, which features a fitted bodice, voluminous puff sleeves and a flowing A-line skirt, boasted a sentimental detail that royal style watchers quickly noted.

In addition to the red rose emblem, often referred to as England’s national flower, the delicate red print is thought to be a thoughtful nod to Pippa’s youngest daughter, Rose. The trend-setting beauty accessorised her midi dress with a white Panama hat from Lock & Co with a scalloped red ribboned rim. She carried the structured woven rattan bag from J.

Crew for the fourth time this year. Completing her look, she chose crisp white pumps and classic oversized black sunglasses. Carole Middleton’s Twist on Wimbledon Whites Seated next to her stylish daughter, Carole Middleton opted for a modern interpretation of traditional tennis whites.

The matriarch looked perfectly coordinated in a crisp white V-neck maxi dress, over which she threw a pale blue blazer to fend off any cooler evening air. To finish off her ensemble, Carole completed the look with white slingback heels, a light tan handbag, and a dazzling sapphire pendant.

A Star-Studded Day in the Royal Box The Middleton clan are notorious tennis fans and often make an appearance at Wimbledon throughout the fortnight.

As they settled in for a day of action on Centre Court, Pippa and Carole watched round of 16 matches, which included Great Britain’s Arthur Fery versus Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov.

Later, the two were seen warmly congratulating former champion Roger Federer, and also appeared to chat with the Duchess of Gloucester, cementing Day Eight as one of the most star-studded days at Wimbledon to date.