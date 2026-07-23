Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz lawmaker and senior leader, Sheikh Rohale Asghar has criticized Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks, saying that no individual has the authority to decide who qualifies as Kashmiri and who does not.

Speaking exclusively with ARY News on the matter, Sheikh Rohale Asghar said that holders of important government positions should make statements with greater care and responsibility.

He said that such remarks should be avoided if they could cause embarrassment or hurt the sentiments of any community.

Referring to Khawaja Asif, Rohale Asghar remarked that the minister “goes overboard” and questioned his connection with Kashmir, adding that politicians should demonstrate flexibility in their approach.

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Sheikh Rohale also commented on the political situation, saying that everything was running smoothly during the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, but “suddenly it was discovered that [we] were removed.”

He added that if a government does not even have the authority to make basic administrative decisions, it should assess its own position.

Sheikh Rohale Asghar said the primary responsibility of any government is to create ease and provide relief for the people, a goal from which he believes the government has moved away.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly criticised Defence Minister Khawaja Asif over his remarks regarding Rawalakot and its residents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Addressing the National Assembly, Bilawal said there are some ministers whose statements created unnecessary problems instead of helping Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“There are some ministers who, instead of assisting PM Shehbaz, end up creating more difficulties,” he said, adding that certain ministers make comments that complicate sensitive issues.

Referring to the situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the PPP chairman said that efforts were being made to resolve issues politically, but some statements were counterproductive.