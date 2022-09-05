Video: Rohit Sharma angry at Rishabh Pant for poor shot selection

A video of Indian Captain Rohit Sharma showing his anger at wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant for getting out by playing a poor shot against the arch-rival Pakistan in the opening encounter of the Super Fours clash of the Asia Cup has gone viral.

Pant managed to score 14 off 12 balls before throwing his wicket away to a reverse sweep.

The team India skipper was not happy with Rishabh Pant’s batting approach and it was seen that he was angry with the batter when he returned to the dressing after getting out.

In the viral video, Rishabh Pant can also be seen arguing to his skipper as to why he did play the shot. It must be mentioned that Pant is facing a stiff competition from Dinesh Karthik in the playing eleven.

In the first clash of India and Pakistan on August 28, Rishabh Pant was left out of the squad in place for Dinesh Karthik.

