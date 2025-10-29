Rohit Sharma becomes No.1 ODI batter for the first time

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma has added another feather to his illustrious cap, becoming the top-ranked ODI batter in the world for the first time in his career, according to the latest ICC Men’s Rankings released on Wednesday.

The Indian captain climbed two spots to claim the No.1 position after a match-winning, unbeaten century in the final ODI against Australia in Sydney, where India cruised to a nine-wicket victory.

Rohit’s dazzling 113* off 93 balls, laced with 13 boundaries and three towering sixes, guided India to a commanding victory in the dead-rubber match.

However, this innings propelled him past Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran and teammate Shubman Gill in the ICC Men’s Batting Rankings.

It marks a landmark moment for the 38-year-old, who has spent nearly a decade as a consistent presence in the top 10 but had never before reached the summit.

Rohit Sharma wasn’t the only Indian to make strides in the rankings update.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel made notable progress, rising six places to 31st among ODI bowlers and climbing to eighth in the all-rounders’ chart, just behind Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s captain Mitchell Santner moved up three places to fourth in the ODI bowlers’ rankings, while Australia’s Josh Hazlewood gained two spots to reach eighth.

England’s Harry Brook, meanwhile, made a significant leap of 23 places to 25th among ODI batters following a string of consistent performances.