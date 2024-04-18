Rohit Sharma eager to play Test against Pakistan

India captain Rohit Sharma recently opened up about Test series with Pakistan, saying that he would ‘love’ to play against the arch-rivals on a regular basis.

In a chat with Club Prairie Fire podcast, co-hosted by former England captain Michael Vaughan and former Australian prolific opener Adam Gilchrist, the Indian captain regarded the Pakistan bowling attack as formidable.

He said that it would be a good contest if the two teams faced other at a neutral venue.

Do you think Test between Pakistan and India could benefit the longest format of the game hugely and it would be fantastic for Test cricket? asked Vaughan.

Rohit Sharma did not hesitate to answer and said, “I totally believe that they (Pakistan) are a good team. They have got a superb bowling line-up. I think I will be a good contest especially if you play in overseas conditions, it will be awesome,”

He said that Pakistan and India last played Test cricket against each other way back in 2007.

“I would love to,” Rohit Sharma replied when asked by Vaughan if he would like to play the Test series against Pakistan regularly.

“At the end of the day, we want to be in contest and I think it will be a great contest between the two sides. We anyway play them in ICC trophies, so it doesn’t really matter. It’s just pure cricket that I’m looking at. I’m not interested in anything else. It’s pure cricket game between bat and ball. It’ll be a great contest, so why not.”

Pakistan and India have not played a Test since 2007/08 and a bilateral series in any format since 2012/13 due to the long-standing political tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

The fierce rivals, however, only came face to face in multi-national events like Asia Cup and ICC World Cups.