WATCH: Rohit Sharma fumes at Gill after getting out for duck on T20I comeback

India easily defeated Afghanistan by 6 wickets in the first of the three-match T20I series at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali.

Chasing 159-run target, India were off to a disastrous start. Captain Rohit Sharma, who was playing his first T20I since the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against England, got out for a 2-ball duck.

Rohit sharma abusing Gill for his own mistake 💔 Youngsters are in trouble under Rohit captaincy🙏pic.twitter.com/YMA7o8Ojjn — M. (@IconicKohIi) January 11, 2024

The India opener got run out after a huge mix-up with Shubman Gill. Both the batters ended up at the same end after Rohit ended up running but Gill did not even leave his ground.

Read more: India skipper Rohit Sharma promises fight back in second South Africa Test

Rohit Sharma was furious as he gestured animatedly towards Shubman Gill, presumably pointing out that instead of ball-watching he should have responded to his call.

While Rohit Sharma admitted that he was frustrated at that moment, he did mention that things like these happen in sports.

He also hailed Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh as big positives from this game but said that they will focus on trying out different things in the remaining two T20Is.