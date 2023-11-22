Rohit Sharma’s T20I career finished after World Cup 2023 loss?

India’s ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma made news not for his leadership skills but for his future as a T20I cricketer.

Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, India reached the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. However, the side suffered an agonizing six-wicket defeat in the final against Australia.

Now, Rohit Sharma has become the talk of the town after a report of his future in T20I cricket made rounds. A source told an India news agency NDTV Sports that the right-handed batter volunteered to step away from the format and could be announcing his retirement from it soon.

“It is not a new development,” the source said. “Rohit [Sharma] hasn’t played any T20Is in the past one year as the focus was on the ODI World Cup. He had extensive discussions with the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar in this regard.

“He has himself volunteered to stay away from T20Is. It has completely been Rohit’s call.”

It is pertinent to mention that Rohit Sharma has not played a T20I match since India’s crushing 10-wicket defeat to reigning champions England in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final in Australia.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been leading the side in the format since then.

The batter has played 48 T20Is, scoring 3,853 runs at a strike rate of nearly 140 with four hundreds to his name.

