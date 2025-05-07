Rohit Sharma retires from Test cricket

India captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect while confirming that he will continue playing in ODIs.

“Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It’s been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format,” he wrote in his statement.

His captaincy came under scrutiny after they were swept 0-3 by New Zealand in a home series last year.

Following the series, India also lost 1-3 to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25.

Speculations began making the rounds about his future as the India captain after he pulled out of the final Test of the series.

Since his Test debut in 2010, Rohit Sharma represented India in 67 Tests, in which he amassed 4,302 runs, including 12 centuries.

The right-handed batter led India in 23 Tests after taking over from Virat Kohli in 2022.

Before his retirement from Test, Rohit Sharma retired from the T20Is after leading his side to victory in the T20 World Cup 2024.

He has also led India in their triumph at the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year.