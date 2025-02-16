WATCH: Rohit Sharma left to wait by Rahul at Dubai airport

India captain Rohit Sharma was left waiting as batter KL Rahul got late to reach the team bus following their arrival in Dubai for the Champions Trophy 2025.

The side arrived in Dubai on Sunday to play their CT 2025 games after the BCCI refused to send its team to Pakistan which is hosting the eight-team tournament.

However, their arrival at the Dubai airport took a surprising turn when Rohit Sharma was seen waiting in the team bus.

The viral video of the incident shows the India captain having a discussion with the team staff as Indian players boarded the team bus.

Initially, it was suggested that Rohit Sharma had forgotten something inside the airport, however, it was revealed that the India team bus was delayed due to batter KL Rahul.

According to Indian media outlets, the team bus waited for around 20 minutes for KL Rahul.

However, the team bus departed without the India batter after Rohit Sharma was assured of resolving the issues regarding Rahul’s passport.

Pertinent to note here that the first group of Indian players and support staff, including Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir alongside India captain Rohit Sharma left for Dubai a day earlier.

The group also included Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh.

The team arrived in Dubai on Sunday to compete in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The side will begin their campaign by taking on Bangladesh on February 20.

They will then face Pakistan, the defending champions and hosts, on February 23.

India’s group-stage games will conclude with their third game against New Zealand on March 2.